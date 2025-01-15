← Company Directory
Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech Salaries

Tetra Tech's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in United States at the low-end to $126,313 for a Project Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tetra Tech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Civil Engineer
$80.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$102K
Project Manager
$126K
Software Engineer
$114K
Venture Capitalist
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tetra Tech is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tetra Tech is $114,170.

