Tetra Pak
Tetra Pak Salaries

Tetra Pak's salary ranges from $22,681 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $128,553 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tetra Pak. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$28.1K
Controls Engineer
$87K
Data Analyst
$22.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$24.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Software Engineer
$70.1K
Solution Architect
$23.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tetra Pak is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tetra Pak is $28,053.

