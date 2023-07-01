Tetra Bio-Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company based in Canada. They focus on developing drugs derived from cannabinoids to treat various conditions such as inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. Their product pipeline includes treatments for cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea, sepsis, respiratory distress syndrome, cancer cachexia, dry eye, and hepatocellular carcinoma. They also have a partnership for the co-development of a combination product with a broad-spectrum antiviral drug.