← Company Directory
Testmasters
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Testmasters Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Testmasters ranges from AED 374K to AED 531K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Testmasters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 425K - AED 504K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 374KAED 425KAED 504KAED 531K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at Testmasters to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Testmasters?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Testmasters in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 531,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Testmasters for the Data Scientist role in United Arab Emirates is AED 374,301.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Testmasters

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources