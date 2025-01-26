← Company Directory
Test
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Test Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Venezuela at Test ranges from VES 992K to VES 1.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Test's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 1.13M - VES 1.34M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 992KVES 1.13MVES 1.34MVES 1.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at Test to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve VES 1.4M+ (sometimes VES 13.97M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Test?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Test in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 1,408,889. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Test for the Mechanical Engineer role in Venezuela is VES 992,348.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Test

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources