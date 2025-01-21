← Company Directory
Tessan
Tessan Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Tunisia at Tessan ranges from TND 16.6K to TND 22.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tessan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TND 17.7K - TND 21.5K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
TND 16.6KTND 17.7KTND 21.5KTND 22.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Tessan?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tessan in Tunisia sits at a yearly total compensation of TND 22,622. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tessan for the Software Engineer role in Tunisia is TND 16,576.

