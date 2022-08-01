← Company Directory
Tesorio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tesorio Salaries

Tesorio's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $88,222 for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tesorio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$65.3K
Software Engineer
$88.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tesorio is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesorio is $76,773.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tesorio

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources