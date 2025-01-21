← Company Directory
Teslar Software
Teslar Software Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Teslar Software ranges from CN¥178K to CN¥244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teslar Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥193K - CN¥229K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥178KCN¥193KCN¥229KCN¥244K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teslar Software?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Teslar Software sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥244,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teslar Software for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CN¥178,324.

