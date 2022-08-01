← Company Directory
Teslar Software
Teslar Software Salaries

Teslar Software's salary ranges from $28,943 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $392,000 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teslar Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $193K
Hardware Engineer
$392K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K
Technical Program Manager
$43.9K
The highest paying role reported at Teslar Software is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $392,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teslar Software is $118,190.

