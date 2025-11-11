Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Tesla ranges from €79K per year for P2 to €95K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €81K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€79K
€70.4K
€8K
€662.1
P3
€95K
€83.1K
€11.9K
€0
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.