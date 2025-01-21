All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Tesla ranges from $81.5K per year for P1 to $259K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
P1
$81.5K
$75.9K
$5.6K
$0
P2
$129K
$112K
$16.7K
$1K
P3
$173K
$130K
$41.3K
$1.9K
P4
$259K
$154K
$100K
$4.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
