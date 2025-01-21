← Company Directory
Tesla
  Salaries
  Manufacturing

  • All Manufacturing Salaries

Tesla Manufacturing Salaries

The median Manufacturing compensation in United States package at Tesla totals $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Tesla
Quality Engineer
Fremont, CA
Total per year
$140K
Level
P3
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tesla?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing at Tesla in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $510,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesla for the Manufacturing role in United States is $137,000.

Other Resources