Tesla Business Intelligence Analyst Salaries in United States

Business Intelligence Analyst compensation in United States at Tesla ranges from $100K per year to $139K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Business Analyst $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 Business Analyst $115K $109K $6.3K $0 P3 Senior Business Analyst $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P4 Staff Business Analyst $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

+ $58K + $89K + $20K + $35K + $22K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tesla ?

