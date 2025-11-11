Company Directory
Tesla
Tesla Business Intelligence Analyst Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Business Intelligence Analyst compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Tesla totals $115K per year for P2. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $110K.

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Business Analyst
$115K
$110K
$5K
$0
P3
Senior Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
Staff Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Intelligence Analyst at Tesla in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesla for the Business Intelligence Analyst role in San Francisco Bay Area is $108,400.

