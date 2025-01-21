← Company Directory
Tesla
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Tesla Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Tesla ranges from $130K to $184K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$147K - $174K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$130K$147K$174K$184K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Tesla sits at a yearly total compensation of $184,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tesla for the Business Operations Manager role is $129,600.

