TerrAscend Corp. is a cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products, manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles, and operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name. The company owns various synergistic brands and operates 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.