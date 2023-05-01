← Company Directory
TerraPower
TerraPower Salaries

TerraPower's salary ranges from $143,715 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $184,579 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TerraPower. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$185K
Software Engineer
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TerraPower is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,579. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TerraPower is $164,147.

