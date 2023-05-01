Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and operates satellites for earth observation, data and analytics for defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the US. It has two segments: Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions, offering end-to-end satellite solutions, spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across various applications. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites with synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.