TerraCycle is a unique company that aims to eliminate waste by developing solutions to recycle unrecyclable items such as chewing gum, cigarette butts, and dirty diapers. They also integrate recycled materials into new products and create platforms to move consumers towards durable, reusable packaging without sacrificing convenience. They work with big brands to turn ocean plastic into shampoo bottles and toothpaste tubes into playgrounds. TerraCycle is the only company of its kind in the world.