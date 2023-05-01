Company Directory
Terex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Terex that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer and seller of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. The MP segment's materials processing and specialty equipment includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under various brands. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products.

    http://www.terex.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    8,600
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Terex

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources