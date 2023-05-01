TeraGo Inc. provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses in Canada. It owns and operates a network that provides Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services. The company also offers data center colocation services, disaster recovery services, and managed hosting solutions. It provides services to national government agencies, financial services companies, IT service providers, content and network service providers, and small and medium businesses. TeraGo Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Thornhill, Canada.