Teradyne
Teradyne Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Teradyne totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradyne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
Teradyne
Software Engineer
North Reading, MA
Total per year
$120K
Level
L2
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Teradyne?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Teradyne, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Teradyne in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradyne for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $119,000.

Other Resources