Teradata
Teradata Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Mexico at Teradata ranges from MX$546K to MX$795K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradata's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$627K - MX$715K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$546KMX$627KMX$715KMX$795K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Teradata in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$15,488,769. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradata for the Recruiter role in Mexico is MXMX$10,632,121.

