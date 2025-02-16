← Company Directory
Teradata
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Teradata Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Teradata ranges from SGD 128K to SGD 180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradata's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 139K - SGD 162K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 128KSGD 139KSGD 162KSGD 180K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Teradata in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 179,618. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradata for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 128,299.

