Tendo’s a software company on a mission to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. We believe everyone should have access to healthcare, and aim to bring continuity to the industry’s complex and disconnected landscape. We see an opportunity to build a healthier, more connected world where seeking, delivering, and managing care is frictionless. Our proven leadership, diverse team, and collaboration with forward-thinking healthcare organizations makes us uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation in healthcare.