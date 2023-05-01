← Company Directory
Tend
Tend Salaries

Tend's salary ranges from $70,298 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in New Zealand at the low-end to $109,450 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tend. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$70.3K
Product Manager
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tend is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tend is $89,874.

