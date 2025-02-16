← Company Directory
Tencent
Tencent Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Singapore at Tencent ranges from SGD 260K to SGD 379K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 299K - SGD 340K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 260KSGD 299KSGD 340KSGD 379K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Tencent in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 379,039. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Legal role in Singapore is SGD 260,188.

