Tencent
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Tencent Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Malaysia at Tencent ranges from MYR 74.5K to MYR 102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 80.7K - MYR 95.8K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 74.5KMYR 80.7KMYR 95.8KMYR 102K
Common Range
Possible Range

MYR 709K

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Tencent in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 101,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Data Analyst role in Malaysia is MYR 74,474.

