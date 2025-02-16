← Company Directory
Tencent
Tencent Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at Tencent ranges from HK$262K to HK$381K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$300K - HK$342K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$262KHK$300KHK$342KHK$381K
Common Range
Possible Range

HK$1.25M

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Tencent in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$2,967,601. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Administrative Assistant role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$2,037,081.

