Tencent Holdings
  Salaries
  Data Scientist

  All Data Scientist Salaries

Tencent Holdings Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at Tencent Holdings ranges from SGD 7.3K to SGD 10.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent Holdings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 8.2K - SGD 9.8K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 7.3KSGD 8.2KSGD 9.8KSGD 10.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

View All Salaries

What are the career levels at Tencent Holdings?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tencent Holdings in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 10,304. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent Holdings for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 7,257.

Other Resources