Tencent Holdings
Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in China at Tencent Holdings ranges from CN¥605K to CN¥861K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent Holdings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥686K - CN¥781K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥605KCN¥686KCN¥781KCN¥861K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Tencent Holdings in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥860,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent Holdings for the Business Development role in China is CN¥605,485.

Other Resources