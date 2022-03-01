← Company Directory
Tencent Holdings
Tencent Holdings Salaries

Tencent Holdings's salary ranges from $6,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $666,650 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tencent Holdings. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.3K
Business Analyst
$43.1K
Business Development
$101K

Data Scientist
$6.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$667K
Legal
$301K
Product Manager
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tencent Holdings is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $666,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent Holdings is $100,500.

Other Resources