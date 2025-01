Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotech company in the US that develops therapies for heart disease using cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. Its products include gene therapies for genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, genetic dilated cardiomyopathy, and genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. The company also has a reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration. It was founded in 2016 and is based in South San Francisco.