The average Recruiter total compensation in Denmark at Templafy ranges from DKK 402K to DKK 562K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Templafy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 436K - DKK 528K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 402KDKK 436KDKK 528KDKK 562K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Templafy in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 562,378. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Templafy for the Recruiter role in Denmark is DKK 402,391.

