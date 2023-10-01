← Company Directory
Temper And Forge
Temper And Forge Salaries

Temper And Forge's median salary is $137,200 for a Product Design Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Temper And Forge. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Design Manager
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Temper And Forge is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Temper And Forge is $137,200.

