Telstra
Telstra Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Australia package at Telstra totals A$134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telstra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
Telstra
Product Manager
Total per year
A$134K
Level
Base
A$119K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$14.8K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Telstra?

A$244K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Telstra in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$177,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telstra for the Product Manager role in Australia is A$131,064.

