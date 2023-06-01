← Company Directory
Tellius
Tellius Salaries

Tellius's salary ranges from $29,660 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $144,275 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tellius. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$29.7K
The highest paying role reported at Tellius is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tellius is $86,968.

