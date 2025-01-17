← Company Directory
Telia
Telia Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Norway at Telia ranges from NOK 673K to NOK 956K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 765K - NOK 906K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 673KNOK 765KNOK 906KNOK 956K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Telia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Telia in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 955,823. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telia for the Sales role in Norway is NOK 673,232.

