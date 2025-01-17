← Company Directory
Telia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Telia Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Sweden at Telia ranges from SEK 359K to SEK 502K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 388K - SEK 451K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 359KSEK 388KSEK 451KSEK 502K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Telia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Telia?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Telia in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 502,133. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telia for the Customer Service role in Sweden is SEK 358,666.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telia

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources