TelevisaUnivision
TelevisaUnivision Salaries

TelevisaUnivision's salary ranges from $115,420 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $266,325 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TelevisaUnivision. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $138K
Financial Analyst
$139K
Legal
$193K
Management Consultant
$266K
Marketing Operations
$151K
Product Manager
$197K
Sales
$115K
The highest paying role reported at TelevisaUnivision is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TelevisaUnivision is $150,750.

