← Company Directory
Telestream
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Telestream Salaries

Telestream's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Brazil at the low-end to $174,930 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telestream. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $122K
Product Manager
$175K
Sales
$91.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telestream is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telestream is $122,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telestream

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources