Telesat Corporation is a satellite operator that provides mission-critical communications services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. Its services include direct-to-home television programming, satellite capacity, digital encoding, occasional use services, enterprise connectivity, rural telephony, broadband communication services, and more. The company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks and provides consulting services related to space and earth segments. Telesat Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.