Teleport Salaries

Teleport's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $349,981 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teleport. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Human Resources
$327K
Marketing
$106K
Recruiter
$131K
Sales
$237K
Sales Engineer
$350K
Solution Architect
$245K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teleport is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $349,981. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleport is $236,565.

