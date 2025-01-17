← Company Directory
Teleperformance
Teleperformance Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Morocco at Teleperformance ranges from MAD 176K to MAD 256K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MAD 200K - MAD 232K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
MAD 176KMAD 200KMAD 232KMAD 256K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Teleperformance in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 255,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Technical Program Manager role in Morocco is MAD 176,149.

