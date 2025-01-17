← Company Directory
Teleperformance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Teleperformance Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Teleperformance ranges from ARS 9.41M to ARS 12.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 10.2M - ARS 12.1M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 9.41MARS 10.2MARS 12.1MARS 12.89M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Cybersecurity Analyst submissions at Teleperformance to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.48M+ (sometimes ARS 294.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Teleperformance sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 12,885,659. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ARS 9,412,133.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Teleperformance

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources