← Company Directory
Teleperformance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Teleperformance Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Morocco at Teleperformance ranges from MAD 219K to MAD 307K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MAD 237K - MAD 276K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
MAD 219KMAD 237KMAD 276KMAD 307K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Teleperformance to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MAD 298K+ (sometimes MAD 2.98M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Teleperformance in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 306,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Project Manager role in Morocco is MAD 219,263.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Teleperformance

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources