Teleperformance
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Teleperformance Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Colombia at Teleperformance ranges from COP 29.29M to COP 41.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 33.17M - COP 37.76M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 29.29MCOP 33.17MCOP 37.76MCOP 41.64M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Teleperformance in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 41,639,149. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Data Scientist role in Colombia is COP 29,288,554.

