Teleperformance
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Teleperformance Data Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 467K - TRY 566K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 431KTRY 467KTRY 566KTRY 602K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Teleperformance in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 601,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Data Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 430,677.

Other Resources