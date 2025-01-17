← Company Directory
Teleperformance
  Salaries
  Customer Service Operations

  • All Customer Service Operations Salaries

Teleperformance Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at Teleperformance ranges from COP 47.94M to COP 68.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teleperformance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 54.29M - COP 61.8M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 47.94MCOP 54.29MCOP 61.8MCOP 68.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Teleperformance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at Teleperformance sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 68,151,036. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teleperformance for the Customer Service Operations role is COP 47,936,746.

