Telensa
    Telensa makes wireless smart city control applications, including the world’s most widely deployed smart streetlight solution. Based on a compelling business case with proven scalability, Telensa’s solutions also provide a low-cost platform to add multiple city-wide sensor applications. The company’s smart parking solution includes some of the world’s largest deployments such as Moscow and Shenzhen. Fundamental to Telensa’s success is its Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Ultra Narrow Band (UNB) radio system, which has the unique combination of low cost, long range, long battery life and 2-way communication for massive numbers of devices. With over 9 million devices across 30 countries using UNB, it is easy to see why it is fast becoming the deployment standard for smart city control applications.

    http://telensa.com
    2007
    75
    $10M-$50M
